World Suicide Prevention Day being observed

Published On:

AMN/ WEB DESK

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10th every year to highlight various ways by which suicide can be prevented. This day was marked on September 10, 2003, for the first time as an initiative by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) who teamed up to create a day dedicated to a very important message: suicides are preventable.

The first year of the day was a success, so in 2004, the WHO formally agreed to co-sponsor the event again, making it an annually recognized day. In 2011 about 40 countries organised awareness events to mark the occasion.

Suicide is an act of intentionally taking one’s life and it is a major public health issue, especially during the testing times of pandemic and periods of lockdowns. Every 40 seconds someone in the world take their life, with 75% cases from the low and middle-income countries. Approximately 1.3% of deaths in 2019 were due to suicide.

However, this can be prevented if one notices any early warning signs.

Suicide is a global phenomenon and according to the World Health Organization, it was the 17th leading cause of death in 2019.
Each year, IASP organizes hundreds of events or programs in more than 60 countries to mark the day.

