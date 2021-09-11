20 years of 9/11, the ‘war on terror’ and the consequences for the world

The 20-year anniversary of terror attacks on the United States is being observed today. The horrors of September 11, 2001, unfolded in just under 102 minutes. On that day, 2,996 people died in the worst terrorist attack in modern history.

Twenty years ago extremists challenged the world’s only remaining superpower. In response, the United States declared a “war on terror.” The world continues to struggle with the consequences.

On September 11, 2001, four hijacked aircraft smashed into the iconic landmarks of the United States of America – a few-minute event that triggered a domino effect across the world with its reverberations that continue to be felt even 20 years later.

Over the two decades, the world has seen the threat of al-Qaeda diminish considerably, however, the overall terrorist threat from other emerging players – ISIS and its affiliated ISKP, TTP, etc continues to haunt the world.

20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that. pic.twitter.com/WysK8m3LAb — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021

The 20-year anniversary of terror attacks on the United States is being observed today. On 11th of September 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked commercial jets flew into the twin towers, struck the Pentagon and crashed into a Pennsylvania meadow. The 20th anniversary of the attacks, which were carried out by terrorist group al-Qaeda, falls almost a week after US forces withdrew from Afghanistan ending the war on terror started by the then US President George W Bush’s shortly after the terrorist attacks.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend memorials in New York and at Shanksville in Pennsylvania – the location of the fallen United Airlines 93 flight. They will also join Vice President Kamala Harris for a service at the Pentagon. A number of services remembering the attacks and honouring victims of 9/11 are being held by US embassies around the world. India paid tribute at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti referred to it as a moving experience. A weekend of tributes are also expected across the US including a light installation at the Pentagon