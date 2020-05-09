World Red Cross Day being observed today

AMN

Today is World Red Cross Day. The day is observed on this day every year to celebrate the good work that the Red Cross Movement does around the world.

The objective is also to pay tribute to the volunteers for their unprecedented contribution to the people in need. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Henri Dunant, the founder of International Committee of the Red Cross.

On World Red Cross Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has conveyed his deep appreciation to staff and volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society for rendering selfless service in saving lives and preventing spread of COVID-19.

He also lauded other NGOs and civil society organisations for helping to mitigate the suffering of needy and marginalised sections. Mr Naidu said, in challenging times like this, every citizen should come forward to provide succour to the less privileged.

On the occasion of World Red Cross Day, Union Health Minister and Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, IRCS Dr Harsh Vardhan today flagged off the distribution of relief materials across the country by Red Cross volunteers from IRCS Head Quarters in New Delhi.