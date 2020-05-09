UN launches USD 6.7 bn global appeal to fight COVID-19

AMN

The United Nations and partner agencies have launched a 6.7 billion US dollar global appeal to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, more than trebling an earlier appeal made by the UN chief, with special focus on more vulnerable countries and combating food insecurity and gender-based violence.

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock launched the appeal yesterday and d a global plan to fight the COVID-19 in fragile countries. Mr. Lowcock said that while the virus has now affected every country and almost every person on the planet, the most devastating and destabilizing impacts will be felt in the world’s poorest countries.

The COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan was launched on March 25th, but with humanitarian needs rising, the d plan is calling for an injection of 6.7 billion US dollars for the remainder of 2020. The plan includes nine more vulnerable countries, beyond the 54 covered in the original appeal and plans to respond to the growth in food insecurity.