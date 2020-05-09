Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 12,52,240 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Vande Bharat Mission begins to bring back stranded Indians from abroad
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,64,189 worldwide
US unemployment claims hit 33.3 million
Vizag: Gas leak from LG Polymers plant kills 11
UN Appeals for Billions in Coronavirus Aid for Poor countries
Singapore reports 741 new novel coronavirus cases

AMN

Singapore today reported 741 new novel coronavirus cases, the majority of them being migrant workers, taking the total number of infections in the country to 20,939. Singapore Health Ministry said that a total of 725 of the new cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories. Nine are work permit holders residing outside dormitories.

Seven of the new cases were in the community, of which five are Singapore citizens or permanent residents and two are work pass holders (all being foreigners). The ministry said two healthcare workers are among the community cases reported today. Nineteen of the 1,376 confirmed cases in the hospital are in critical and in the intensive care unit.

The others are mostly stable and improving. A total of 17,831 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. Twenty people have died of the disease in Singapore. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore has said the first of the nearly 20 special flights to evacuate stranded Indians from the city-state will start tomorrow.

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

مختلف ملی تنطیموں کے رہنماؤں نے ڈاکٹرظفرالاسلام خان کے خلاف ایف آئی آر کی واپسی کا مطالبہ کیا

نئی دہلی۔ ملک کے مختلف ملی تنطیموں کے رہنماؤں نے میڈیا کو ج ...

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

