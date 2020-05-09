Singapore reports 741 new novel coronavirus cases

AMN

Singapore today reported 741 new novel coronavirus cases, the majority of them being migrant workers, taking the total number of infections in the country to 20,939. Singapore Health Ministry said that a total of 725 of the new cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories. Nine are work permit holders residing outside dormitories.

Seven of the new cases were in the community, of which five are Singapore citizens or permanent residents and two are work pass holders (all being foreigners). The ministry said two healthcare workers are among the community cases reported today. Nineteen of the 1,376 confirmed cases in the hospital are in critical and in the intensive care unit.

The others are mostly stable and improving. A total of 17,831 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. Twenty people have died of the disease in Singapore. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore has said the first of the nearly 20 special flights to evacuate stranded Indians from the city-state will start tomorrow.