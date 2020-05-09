Trump discusses developments in defeating COVID-19 with world leaders

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump reached out to several world leaders, including those from Germany and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the Corona virus pandemic and the global economy. White House said in a readout of the call that President Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia discussed the latest positive developments in defeating the Corona virus pandemic and re-energizing global economies.

President Trump and King Salman also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues and their cooperation at the G-7 and G-20. In a separate phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, the two leaders discussed positive developments in defeating the Corona virus pandemic, research efforts and reopening the American and German economies.

Mr Trump spoke with Ms Merkel to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. According to the White House, President