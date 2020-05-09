Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 12,52,240 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Vande Bharat Mission begins to bring back stranded Indians from abroad
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,64,189 worldwide
US unemployment claims hit 33.3 million
Vizag: Gas leak from LG Polymers plant kills 11
UN Appeals for Billions in Coronavirus Aid for Poor countries
इंडियन आवाज़     09 May 2020 02:36:42      انڈین آواز

Trump discusses developments in defeating COVID-19 with world leaders

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump reached out to several world leaders, including those from Germany and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the Corona virus pandemic and the global economy. White House said in a readout of the call that President Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia discussed the latest positive developments in defeating the Corona virus pandemic and re-energizing global economies.

President Trump and King Salman also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues and their cooperation at the G-7 and G-20. In a separate phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, the two leaders discussed positive developments in defeating the Corona virus pandemic, research efforts and reopening the American and German economies.

Mr Trump spoke with Ms Merkel to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. According to the White House, President

خبرنامہ

مختلف ملی تنطیموں کے رہنماؤں نے ڈاکٹرظفرالاسلام خان کے خلاف ایف آئی آر کی واپسی کا مطالبہ کیا

نئی دہلی۔ ملک کے مختلف ملی تنطیموں کے رہنماؤں نے میڈیا کو ج ...

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

