AMN/ WEB DESK

In Tennis, both the women’s and men’s world number ones Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner will be in action today at the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open 2024 in the United States. While Polish player Swiatek will taken on her Belarusian opponent Aryna Sabalenka, Sinner from Italy will go against Alexander Zverev from Germany.

Earlier, Swiatek had defeated Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 and Sinner earned 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win against Andrey Rublev on Saturday and advanced to the semis.