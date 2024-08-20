PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent of Paris Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with India’s contingent for the upcoming Paris Paralympics virtually. The games are set to commence on August 28. The virtual meeting, also attended by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, served as a platform to boost the morale of the athletes.

India is poised to send its largest-ever contingent to the Paralympics, with 84 athletes competing across 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo. This significant expansion in the team reflects the growing strength and capability of India’s para-athletes on the international stage.

“This is a proud moment for our nation as we gather to support and extend our best wishes to our athletes. Our contingent of 84 athletes will represent India at the Paris Paralympics 2024, showcasing not only their athletic excellence but also their indomitable spirit. It’s heartening to note that 50% of these athletes are first-time participants,” Minister Mandaviya said.

“Our athletes made history at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with 19 medals, and they continued to shine with 111 medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games. We are confident that they will bring further glory to India in Paris,” he added.

The Paris Paralympics marks a new chapter for India, with the country set to compete in three additional sports—para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo—bringing the total to 12 sports. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics was India’s most successful, with 54 athletes, including 14 women, securing 19 medals. In Paris, the contingent has grown to 84 athletes, with 32 women participating.

The Paris Paralympics will feature 22 sports, and India’s expanded presence underscores the nation’s rising prominence in the global para-sports arena. As the games approach, the country eagerly anticipates witnessing the exceptional talent and dedication of its para-athletes on display.