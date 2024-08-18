THE INDIAN AWAAZ

India sends 39 member squad to junior Badminton championships beginning at Chengdu in China

Aug 18, 2024

Badminton Association of India has sent a team of 39 players to the Asia Under-15 and Under -17 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China, commencing Tuesday. The team aims to win multiple medals and build a strong foundation for the 2025 World Junior Championship, which will be hosted by India.

The Indian team departed for Chengdu yesterday after a preparatory camp in Guwahati. The squad will be led by Gnana Dattu and Tanvi Reddy Andluri in the U-17 category, and Shyam Bindiganavile and Tanvi Patri in the U-15 category. Shaina Manimuthu will compete in both the girls’ U-17 singles and doubles with Aikya Shetty.

In the last edition of the championships held in Chengdu, India won one gold, one silver, and one bronze. Bornil Changmai topped the U-15 boys’ singles podium.

