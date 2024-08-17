Vinesh Phogat arrives in Delhi, gets emotional after seeing her loved ones at the airport

India’s ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat returned to Delhi from Paris Olympics. She was given a grand welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport. She became emotional and started crying after seeing her loved ones at the airport. She had to face a difficult situation in the Paris Olympics when she was disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal match after being found 100 grams overweight during the official weigh-in.

Security was beefed up at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in view of Vinesh Phogat’s arrival in India on Saturday. Police personnel were deployed keeping in mind that her supporters would gather in large numbers. The wrestler had expressed deep sorrow at not reaching the Olympic podium, linking her personal disappointment to the broader struggle for women’s rights in India, which she supported in her protest against the former wrestling federation chief.