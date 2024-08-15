THE INDIAN AWAAZ

HC quashes ED charge-sheet against Farooq Abdullah, others in JKCA scam

Aug 14, 2024

The court said that it is however made clear that despite the quashing of the charges, the ED is open to register ECIR afresh and launch prosecution against the petitioner under Section-3 of the PMLA.

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Wednesday quashed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge-sheet against the former Chief Minister of J&K and JKNC chief, Farooq Abdullah and others.

The ED had filed the charge-sheet which it said was in connection with a money laundering probe, alleging irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

