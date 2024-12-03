World Maritime Conference 2024 to be held in Chennai from December 4-6

AMN

The World Maritime Conference 2024 is scheduled to be held in Chennai from 4th to 6th December. The Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan will be the Guest of Honour. Internationally reputed speakers and panelists will discuss the future of the Global maritime scenario. US, UK, Germany, Spain, Asia Pacific Countries will participate in the discussions. This conference will be conducted in India after 15 years, will discuss various futuristic developments and present challenges in the Maritime World. The conference will be attended by more than 300 delegates from all over the World.