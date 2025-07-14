Asian Markets Mostly Gain; Nikkei Slips, Europe Trades Mixed

Barring Japan’s Nikkei, other major Asian indices closed in the green zone today. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.82 per cent, Singapore’s Straits Times index added 0.52 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.27 per cent up, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.26 per cent. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, major European indices were trading mixed in intra-day trade. FTSE 100 was up 0.37 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 was down 0.51 per cent and Germany’s DAX was 0.99 per cent down, when reports last came in.