Final Trade July 14: Sensex, Nifty Slip Further as Bearish Trend Continues

Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing lower. This downturn was largely attributed to disappointing first-quarter corporate earnings reports and ongoing worries about global trade tariffs.

Market Performance

The BSE Sensex dropped 247 points (0.30%) to close at 82,253. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 fell 68 points (0.27%), ending the day at 25,082.

Despite the decline in frontline indices, broader markets showed resilience. The Mid-Cap index advanced by 0.67%, and the Small-Cap index saw a gain of 0.57%.

Top Performers and Laggards (Sensex)

Out of the 30 companies on the Sensex, 10 closed in positive territory. Eternal led the gains, rising 2.83%, followed by Titan (up 1.23%) and SunPharma (up 0.54%).

Conversely, Asian Paints was the biggest loser, declining 1.58%. Tech Mahindra slid 1.55%, and Bajaj Finance shed 1.54%.

Sectoral Trends

On the BSE, 15 out of 21 sectoral indices closed higher, with only five sectors experiencing losses. The Auto sector remained largely flat. Realty was the top-performing sector, increasing by 1.38%, while Healthcare gained 1.15%. On the flip side, Focused IT dropped 1.07%, and the broader IT sector was down 0.99%.

Market Breadth

Overall market breadth on the BSE was slightly negative, with 2,054 companies advancing, 2,137 declining, and 149 remaining unchanged. On the National Stock Exchange, 80 companies reached their 52-week high, while 36 hit their 52-week low.

Mid & Small Caps Buck the Trend

Contrary to the headline indices, mid-cap and small-cap stocks posted gains, signaling selective investor interest in the broader market. The BSE Mid-Cap index climbed 0.67%, while the Small-Cap index advanced 0.57%, reflecting a relatively positive market breadth.

Mixed Performance Across Sectors and Stocks

Market Breadth and Technical Indicators

Investor Sentiment Remains Fragile

The continued decline in frontline indices reflects investor concerns over sluggish Q1 earnings and external macroeconomic pressures, particularly around trade policies. With earnings season underway and global cues remaining uncertain, market participants are likely to stay cautious in the short term, even as select pockets in mid and small caps continue to attract interest.