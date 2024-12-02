4th India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise ‘Harimau Shakti’ begins

The 4th edition of India- Malaysia Joint Military Exercise Harimau Shakti commenced today, at Bentong camp in Malaysia. Indian contingent comprising 78 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of Mahar Regiment. The Malaysian contingent is being represented by 123 personnel from the Royal Malaysian Regiment.

Defence Ministry said the exercise aims to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrain. The Exercise will continue till the 15th of this month. The Ministry said the exercise Harimau Shakti will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations.