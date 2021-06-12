World Day Against Child Labour is being observed today

AMN/ WEB DESK

Today is World Day Against Child Labour. The theme of this year’s World Day Against Child Labour is: ‘Act now: end child labour.’ Ahead of World Day Against Child Labour a report by UNICEF and International Labour Organization (ILO) said, the number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide – an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed millions on the brink of poverty and child labour is directly linked to it.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. Each year on 12th June, the World Day brings together governments, employers and workers organizations, civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world to highlight the plight of child labourers and what can be done to help them.