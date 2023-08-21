इंडियन आवाज़     21 Aug 2023 04:13:22      انڈین آواز
World Badminton; Sindhu and Prannoy to headline 14-member Indian challenge 

Harpal Singh Bedi  
Former champion PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, will headline 14-member Indian challenge at the BWF World Badminton Championships to be held from August 21 to 27 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
  Indians will be seen in action in women’s singles (One), men’s singles(three), men’s doubles(one pair),women’s and mixed doubles(two pairs each)


 Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu is the only Indian in the women’s singles draw. She won the singles title in 2019 and has also won two silver and two bronze medals at the world meet.   


 World No. 9 HS Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters title and reached the final of the Australian Open, is the top-ranked Indian in the men’s singles competition. Commonwealth Games champion and world No. 11 Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, the 2021 silver medalist, will also be seen in action in the singles event.


In the men’s doubles, the Indian challenge will be spearheaded by the world No. 2 duo  of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. They have won the Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and the Korea Open titles this season.


Indian shuttlers have won a total of 13 medals at the World Badminton Championships so far.
SquadMen’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy; Women’s singles: PV Sindhu
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty; Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam


Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan

