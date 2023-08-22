इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2023 03:05:20      انڈین آواز
Hockey: India beat England 4-0 at Under-21 four-nation Tournament in Germany

India Junior Men’s Hockey team defeated England 4-0 at the four-nation Tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany yesterday.

Rajinder Singh, Amir Ali, Amandeep Lakra, and Araijeet Singh Hundal scored one goal each for India.

India began their campaign with a massive 6-2 victory over Spain. However, they went down to the hosts Germany by 2-3 in their previous match.

With this win, India finished their league stage at the top of the table and will meet Germany in the finals of the tournament.

