World Archery: India’s men and Women recurve teams clinch bronze medals

 Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 18 August: India’s Men and Women recurve teams chalked out contrasting victories to win a bronze medal each at the Archery World Cup stage 4 in Paris.

Indian men overpowered Spain 6-2 to finish third in their category while women’s team piped Mexico in the shoot-off after scores were tied 4-4 at the end of the fourth set.


 In a field of 26 teams ,Indian recurve team comprising Olympian Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tushar Shelke, shot 2034 points in the qualifying round for second place behind the Korea. The top four teams got a bye in the first round. India thrashed Mexico 6-2 in the second round and handed seventh-seed Canada a 5-1 defeat in the quarter-finals.


 However, India was blanked by Chinese Taipei 0-6 in the semi-finals and had to battle it out for the bronze medal .
  Later women’s recurve team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur also clinched bronze. They came sixth in the 23-team qualifying event with a score of 1979 points.    India beat Japan 6-2 and Italy 5-1 on their way to the semi-finals but like the men’s team, their charge was derailed by Chinese Taipei, who won 6-0  
 In individual recurve events, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Atanu Das came fourth and sixth in the qualifying round and won their first round of elimination matches. The second round will be held later. However, Mrinal Chauhan and Tushar Shelke crashed out in the first round after finishing outside the top 50 in the qualifications.
In the women’s individual recurve, Bhajan Kaur was the placed at 17th. She won her first elimination match and progressed to the second round along with Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur. Prachi Singh bowed out in the first round.
 In compound ,the  men’s and women’s teams made to the gold medal matches .Team of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma swill take on the USA on Saturday while   Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur will be up against Mexico.
 In the Individual compound events, 17-year-old Aditi Gopichand Swami, the youngest women’s world champion in archery history and 21-year-old Ojas Pravin Deotale, the men’s world champion, claim first and second place in their respective qualifying events.
  The individual medal rounds in compound archery will begin on Saturday while for recurve archers, the medal rounds will be on Sunday.
There are no direct Olympic quota places on offer in Paris but the World Cup will offer ranking points to recurve archers. The ranking points will be used to determine two team quotas for both men and women at the Paris Olympics.

