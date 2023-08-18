इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2023 12:11:15      انڈین آواز
India to face hosts Germany in the opener of 4-Nation Junior Women’s Hockey Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi

India will take on hosts and favourite Germany in their opening match of the Four-Nation Junior Women’s Hockey Tournament in Dusseldorf  on Saturday,.

India will be up against England on 20th August, and Spain on 22nd August. The Final will take place on 23rd August. The tournament is a part of the preparations for the Women’s Junior World Cup scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile, from 29th November to 10th December . 

Talking about the importance of the tournament,  India captain Preeti said, “We have been doing intense training sessions. The preparations have been really good, and our previous performances will be a massive confidence booster for the players. We have FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 coming in December, so it will be a good time for us to implement and execute the strategies that we have been working on.” 

Coach Tushar Khandker  opined , “We are looking forward to this tour. Playing against quality sides in the lead-up to the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 will give us a good learning experience. These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for crucial tournaments. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will aim to give our best in this tour.” 

India qualified for the Junior World Cup after they edged out hosts Japan 1-0 in a closely fought semi-finals   of the Jr Asia Cup inn Kakamigahara, Japan.  India defeated Korea 2-1 in the Final to win the Cup for the first time. 

Schedule :  

19th August India vs Germany  , 20th August  India vs England ,  22nd August 2023, India vs Spain 

