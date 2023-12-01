World AIDS day is being observed today. The day provides an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and to show support for those living with HIV. The theme for World AIDS day this year is – Let communities lead.

It is dedicated to raise awareness, educate and improve the understanding of HIV as a global public health problem. According to World Health Organisation 39 million people around the world were living with HIV. It said, more than six lakh 30 thousand people died of HIV related illnesses worldwide last year.