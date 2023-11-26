Govt renames Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandir

The central government on Sunday (26 November 2023) renamed Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandir with the tagline Arogyam Paramam Dhanam. In a letter to all States and Union Territories, the Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines to suitably replace the existing title across all operationalized Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres. The Ministry has also asked to upload pictures of the primary health facilities upon successful completion of the renaming task.