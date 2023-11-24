India closely monitoring reported outbreak of H9N2 cases in China; Health Ministry ready for any exigency

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Health Ministry has said that it is closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said, there is low risk to India from both the avian influenza cases reported from China. It added that India is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current situation.

The Ministry informed that a meeting was recently held under the Chairmanship of Directorate General Health Services to discuss the preparedness measures against human cases of Avian Influenza in the country against the backdrop of a human case of H9N2 in last month in China that was reported to WHO. It said the overall risk assessment by WHO indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and a low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 so far. The Ministry said, India is embarking on a One Health approach to adopt a holistic and integrated roadmap towards addressing such public health issues.