Rise in mental health related deaths in Maharashtra: Report

AMN / WEB DESK

A data with the state health department in Maharashtra suggests that mental health related deaths in the state have been increasing since 2019. The number of deaths in 2019 was 26, while in 2022, the number stood at 1073. All 26 deaths in 2019 were due to schizophrenia and delusional disorders. But in subsequent years, mental and behavioural disorders due to psychoactive substance use constituted a major reason for deaths.

Assistant director, health services, Dr Swapnil Lale said, the state has decided to step-up mental health services by embracing a three-level approach – strengthening mental health services at district hospitals, training MBBS doctors at primary healthcare centres (PHCs) to conduct psychiatric evaluations, and providing free mental health services through tele-MANAS.