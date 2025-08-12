Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Breastfeeding: The First Shield for a Child’s Life and Future

Aug 12, 2025

On World Breastfeeding Week, WHO urges countries to invest in health systems and support breastfeeding mothers

AMN / HEALTH DESK

Breastfeeding is far more than a mother’s instinct — it is one of the most powerful tools to safeguard a baby’s health, growth, and survival during the most vulnerable months of life. Acting as a newborn’s very first vaccine, breast milk builds immunity and offers protection against deadly illnesses such as diarrhoea and pneumonia, which continue to claim the lives of countless children worldwide.

Yet, despite its proven benefits, the world is falling short. Only 48% of infants under six months are exclusively breastfed, a figure well below the World Health Assembly’s target of 60% by 2030. The gap is not due to lack of will among mothers, but to a tangle of challenges — from overstretched health systems to inadequate training for healthcare providers, and insufficient support for mothers during critical early days.

Across many countries, millions of mothers leave hospitals without clear guidance on how to initiate or sustain breastfeeding. In fact, only one in five countries ensures that doctors and nurses receive proper training on infant and young child feeding, leaving most new mothers to navigate the journey alone. Health systems, especially in low-resource settings, often struggle with fragmented services, outdated practices, and underfunding — making consistent, evidence-based breastfeeding support a rarity rather than a norm.

This neglect carries a heavy price — both in lives and in economics. Research shows that every dollar invested in breastfeeding generates a staggering US$35 in economic returns through better health, reduced healthcare costs, and improved productivity. Yet, investments remain critically low, and political will inconsistent.

As the world marks World Breastfeeding Week under the theme “Prioritize breastfeeding: Create sustainable support systems”, WHO and UNICEF are urging governments, health leaders, and partners to act decisively. Their call to action includes:

  • Ensuring equitable, quality maternal and newborn care with breastfeeding as a core service.
  • Boosting national budgets to fund breastfeeding programmes.
  • Integrating breastfeeding support into routine maternal and child health services — from antenatal to postnatal care.
  • Training all healthcare providers to deliver skilled breastfeeding support, even in emergencies and humanitarian crises.
  • Strengthening community health systems so every mother has ongoing, accessible guidance for up to two years and beyond.
  • Upholding the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes to protect breastfeeding from commercial exploitation.

Supporting breastfeeding is not just a matter of health policy — it is a moral obligation and a smart economic choice. A strong, well-funded health system that champions breastfeeding ensures no mother or child is left behind. WHO and UNICEF reaffirm their commitment to help nations build the resilience, resources, and reach needed to turn this vision into reality.

Related Post

HEALTH

Higher Muscle Mass Lowers Risk of Incident Type 2 Diabetes

Aug 12, 2025
HEALTH

World Breastfeeding Week Observed with Community Outreach by AMU

Aug 12, 2025
HEALTH

Centre Supporting States Under NHM to Strengthen Health Infrastructure & Manpower: Anupriya Patel

Aug 8, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Kharif crop sown area in India rises to 995.6 lakh hectares amid good monsoon

12 August 2025 1:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Safe Shipping is crucial to the global economy

12 August 2025 1:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ Media

Global outrage grows after Israel kills Al Jazeera staff in Gaza

12 August 2025 12:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

غزہ: اسرائیلی حملے میں فلسطینی صحافیوں کی ہلاکت کی مذمت

12 August 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!