AMR: The Silent Pandemic Threatening Our Medicines, Health, and Future

BOBBY RAMAKANT

When medicines stop working against infections, we all stand at risk. This stark warning comes from Bhakti Chavan, a survivor of extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) and member of the WHO Task Force of AMR Survivors. She had no TB history but contracted a strain resistant to almost all treatments—something that could have been prevented with stronger infection control in hospitals, communities, and homes.

What is AMR and Why It Matters

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) happens when bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites evolve to resist medicines, making infections harder or impossible to treat. Dr SS Lal, Director of ReAct Asia Pacific, notes that AMR already contributes to about 5 million deaths annually, with immense economic and healthcare burdens. Without urgent action, we could return to a pre-antibiotic era where minor infections become fatal. Resistance began soon after the discovery of penicillin in 1928, with cases reported by 1942.

A Global and Personal Risk

Shobha Shukla, Chair of the Global AMR Media Alliance, stresses that AMR is among the top 10 global health threats and endangers food security and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. She commends journalists—especially from resource-limited countries—for keeping AMR in the public eye.

An Environmental Time Bomb

Experts warn of strong links between AMR and environmental factors. Warmer temperatures accelerate microbial growth, increasing the spread of resistant strains. Poor waste disposal—from pharmaceutical factories, hospitals, and even households—introduces antibiotic residues into rivers, lakes, and soil. Studies by Toxic Links found such traces in major rivers across India, with pharmaceutical hubs like Baddi in Himachal Pradesh showing severe contamination.

Animals, Agriculture, and the Food Chain

Animal husbandry is another major driver. Antibiotics are widely misused as growth promoters in poultry, dairy, and aquaculture. Dr Chanchal Bhattacharya of Heifer International points out that residues in milk, eggs, and meat can expose humans to resistant bacteria, especially when food is undercooked or unpasteurised. India ranks fourth globally in antibiotic use in animals, with 70% of antibiotics worldwide going to livestock.

Unsafe and Unnecessary Use in Humans

Dr Sangeeta Sharma of DSPRUD highlights that 80% of antimicrobials are consumed in communities, often for self-limiting viral illnesses like colds or diarrhoea—where antibiotics do no good but fuel resistance. Public education and adherence to standard treatment guidelines are essential.

Prevention Through Right Diagnosis

As Dr Sarabjit Chadha from FIND notes, accurate early diagnosis ensures correct treatment, helps stop infection spread, and prevents unnecessary drug use.

The Call to Action

AMR demands a “One Health” approach linking human, animal, and environmental health. Safe disposal of medicines, stricter regulation of antimicrobial use, public awareness, and improved veterinary and clinical practices are key. “We must act now to protect the medicines that protect us—there is no planet B,” says Shobha Shukla.

– CNS