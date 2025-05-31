Health Minister Nadda chairs review meeting on TB, measles-rubella elimination

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, convened a high-level review meeting with health ministers from six States and Union Territories to assess the progress on the elimination of Tuberculosis (TB) and Measles-Rubella, and to review fund utilization under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the 15th Finance Commission.

During the meeting, Nadda lauded the states for their active participation in the 100-day Intensified TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which led to the screening of over 12.97 crore individuals. The campaign identified more than 7.19 lakh TB cases, including 2.85 lakh asymptomatic patients, and has now been scaled to cover all districts across the nation.

Highlighting critical performance indicators, the Union Minister emphasized the importance of monitoring presumptive TB case examination rates, NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) coverage, treatment success rates, and implementation of nutritional support schemes for TB patients.

The Union Minister also urged greater Jan Bhagidari (public participation), calling for the active involvement of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Municipal Corporations, and other local bodies. He reiterated the national goal to reduce TB incidence to 47 cases and TB-related mortality to below 3 deaths per lakh population.

Nadda pressed states to fine-tune their TB elimination strategies, especially focusing on high-risk groups such as migrant workers, slum dwellers, HIV-positive individuals, alcoholics, and chain smokers. He called for expanded access to rapid diagnostic tools like NAAT and enhanced participation in support schemes such as the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and Ni-kshay Mitra, noting gaps in implementation that need urgent attention.

On the measles and rubella front, the Union Health Minister lauded the states’ efforts but emphasized that full elimination remains a distant goal in several districts. He stressed strengthening immunization drives, especially targeting children who have missed their second dose of the vaccine.

Shifting focus to health infrastructure, Nadda underscored the urgency of accelerating implementation under PM-ABHIM and the 15th Finance Commission, as only one year remains for optimal fund utilization. He highlighted the need to fast-track projects, resolve land clearance issues, and expedite the establishment of NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) branches sanctioned in Kolkata, Meghalaya, Bhopal, and a BSL-3 laboratory in Surat, Gujarat.

States presented updates on their progress, shared best practices, and discussed challenges and strategies for improvement.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava and senior officials from the Union Health Ministry were also present during the meeting.