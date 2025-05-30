Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu presents National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 to Nurses

May 30, 2025

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2025 to the nurses at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services of nurses.


The National Florence Nightingale Award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, honours the dedication, compassion, and resilience that define the nursing profession. These prestigious awards are presented to Registered Nurses, Midwives, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, and Lady Health Visitors serving across Central and State Governments, Union Territories, and voluntary organizations. Each award includes a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of ₹1,00,000, and a medal symbolizing the nation’s gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by these health warriors.

The nurses who were awarded today are as under:

Sr. No.CategoryNameState
1ANMSmt. Reba Rani SarkarAndaman and Nicobar
2ANMSmt. Valiveti SubhavathiAndhra Pradesh
3ANMSmt. Saroj Fakirbhai PatelDadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
4ANMSmt. Raziya Beegum P BLakshadweep
5ANMSmt. Sujata Ashok BagulMaharashtra
6LHVSmt. Bina Pani DekaAssam
7NurseSmt. Kijum Sora KargaArunachal Pradesh
8NurseMiss Dimple AroraDelhi
9NurseMaj Gen Sheena P DDelhi
10NurseDr. Banu M RKarnataka
11NurseSmt. Leimapokpam Ranjita DeviManipur
12NurseSmt. V LalhmangaihiMizoram
13NurseSmt. L S ManimozhiPuducherry
14NurseSmt. Alamelu Mangayarkarasi KTamil Nadu
15NurseSmt. Doli BiswasWest Bengal

The Government of India, under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, has taken transformative steps to strengthen the nursing and midwifery profession across the country. The recent enactment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Act will mark a significant milestone in modernizing nursing education and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, the establishment of 157 nursing colleges co-located with medical colleges demonstrates the Government’s commitment to building a skilled and competent nursing workforce. These initiatives collectively pave the way for a robust healthcare system, ensuring better health outcomes for all citizens through a well-equipped and empowered nursing workforce.

