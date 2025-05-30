President Murmu presents National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 to Nurses

The President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the year 2025 to the nurses at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services of nurses.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu presents National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 to Nurses at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/DawTTL9Qpp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 30, 2025



The National Florence Nightingale Award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, honours the dedication, compassion, and resilience that define the nursing profession. These prestigious awards are presented to Registered Nurses, Midwives, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, and Lady Health Visitors serving across Central and State Governments, Union Territories, and voluntary organizations. Each award includes a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of ₹1,00,000, and a medal symbolizing the nation’s gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by these health warriors.

The nurses who were awarded today are as under:

Sr. No. Category Name State 1 ANM Smt. Reba Rani Sarkar Andaman and Nicobar 2 ANM Smt. Valiveti Subhavathi Andhra Pradesh 3 ANM Smt. Saroj Fakirbhai Patel Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 4 ANM Smt. Raziya Beegum P B Lakshadweep 5 ANM Smt. Sujata Ashok Bagul Maharashtra 6 LHV Smt. Bina Pani Deka Assam 7 Nurse Smt. Kijum Sora Karga Arunachal Pradesh 8 Nurse Miss Dimple Arora Delhi 9 Nurse Maj Gen Sheena P D Delhi 10 Nurse Dr. Banu M R Karnataka 11 Nurse Smt. Leimapokpam Ranjita Devi Manipur 12 Nurse Smt. V Lalhmangaihi Mizoram 13 Nurse Smt. L S Manimozhi Puducherry 14 Nurse Smt. Alamelu Mangayarkarasi K Tamil Nadu 15 Nurse Smt. Doli Biswas West Bengal

The Government of India, under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, has taken transformative steps to strengthen the nursing and midwifery profession across the country. The recent enactment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Act will mark a significant milestone in modernizing nursing education and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, the establishment of 157 nursing colleges co-located with medical colleges demonstrates the Government’s commitment to building a skilled and competent nursing workforce. These initiatives collectively pave the way for a robust healthcare system, ensuring better health outcomes for all citizens through a well-equipped and empowered nursing workforce.