Ayush Ministry gears up for 11th International Day of Yoga with over 1 lakh events

In the run-up to the celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), an Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting was held in New Delhi to discuss and strategise preparations for IDY 2025. The meeting held yesterday brought together senior officials from key ministries, Ayush institutions, and stakeholder departments to ensure wide participation and impactful outreach for this global celebration of wellness.

In his address, Minister of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav emphasised the importance of a Whole-of-Government approach in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of taking yoga to every citizen. He remarked that IDY is not just a celebration, but it is a movement that unites Ministries, institutions, and citizens in a shared commitment to holistic health.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotech, noted that IDY has become one of the largest global movements. He further announced that the Ministry is targeting an even larger engagement this year under the flagship event Yoga Sangam, wherein over one lakh yoga events will be held simultaneously on the 21st of June, with the Prime Minister leading the national celebration from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.