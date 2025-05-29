Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

Ayush Ministry gears up for 11th International Day of Yoga with over 1 lakh events

May 29, 2025
Ayush Ministry gears up for 11th International Day of Yoga with over 1 lakh events

In the run-up to the celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), an Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting was held in New Delhi to discuss and strategise preparations for IDY 2025. The meeting held yesterday brought together senior officials from key ministries, Ayush institutions, and stakeholder departments to ensure wide participation and impactful outreach for this global celebration of wellness.

In his address, Minister of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav emphasised the importance of a Whole-of-Government approach in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of taking yoga to every citizen. He remarked that IDY is not just a celebration, but it is a movement that unites Ministries, institutions, and citizens in a shared commitment to holistic health.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotech, noted that IDY has become one of the largest global movements. He further announced that the Ministry is targeting an even larger engagement this year under the flagship event Yoga Sangam, wherein over one lakh yoga events will be held simultaneously on the 21st of June, with the Prime Minister leading the national celebration from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Related Post

ARTICLES HEALTH

Is World Ready to Face the Next Covid Surge?

May 28, 2025
HEALTH

Amit Shah Lays Foundation of Cancer Care & Forensic University Campuses in Nagpur

May 26, 2025
HEALTH

 World Thyroid Day Observed

May 25, 2025

You missed

HEALTH

Ayush Ministry gears up for 11th International Day of Yoga with over 1 lakh events

29 May 2025 5:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI busts transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens

29 May 2025 5:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

IAF Chief highlights shift in warfare, calls AMCA a key step for future

29 May 2025 5:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Paramilitary forces to guard Amarnath Yatra route

29 May 2025 5:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!