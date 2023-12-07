इंडियन आवाज़     07 Dec 2023 09:08:34      انڈین آواز

IPC issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

Published On:

AMN / New Delhi

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued a drug safety alert advising healthcare professionals and patients to monitor adverse reactions to painkiller Meftal, commonly used for menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis.

The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain.

The commission, in its alert, stated that a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database revealed drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

“Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with the use of the suspected drug,” according to the alert, issued on November 30.

If such a reaction is encountered, the alert advised, that people should report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI under the commission by filing a form on the website – www.ipc.gov.in – or through the Android mobile app ADR PvPI and PvPI Helpline No. 1800-180-3024.

An autonomous institution of the Ministry of Health, the IPC sets standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India.

