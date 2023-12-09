इंडियन आवाज़     09 Dec 2023 12:59:36      انڈین آواز

Which of our organs will fail first, Researchers find answer

Leave a comment
Published On: By

A Stanford Medicine-led study discovered varying rates of organ aging, indicating an elevated risk of diseases and mortality when an organ ages significantly faster than counterparts in peers of the same age. Among individuals aged 50 or older, 18.4% exhibited accelerated aging in at least one organ, heightening their risk of organ-related diseases over the next 15 years.

Researchers analyzed thousands of blood proteins, identifying nearly 1,000 originating from specific organs. Aberrant protein levels were linked to accelerated organ aging, disease susceptibility, and mortality. The study narrowed down almost 900 organ-specific proteins to 858 for reliability.

The study found significant associations between identified age gaps for 10 of the 11 organs (excluding the intestine) using a machine-learning algorithm to predict age based on protein levels and a heightened risk of death from all causes over a 15-year follow-up.

People experiencing accelerated aging in their hearts, even without initial signs of active disease or abnormal biomarkers, confronted a 2.5-fold increased risk of heart failure compared to those with hearts aging at a normal rate. Those with “older” brains were 1.8 times more likely to experience cognitive decline over five years than those with “young” brains. Accelerated brain or vasculature aging predicted Alzheimers disease progression as effectively as current clinical biomarkers.

Identifying organ-specific proteins indicating excessive aging and elevated disease risk may open avenues for new drug targets.

(Source:https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-12-researchers-find-a-way-to.html)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پیاز کی برآمد پر مارچ 2024 تک پابندی عائد

مرکزی حکومت نے پیاز کی برآمد پر مارچ 2024 تک پابندی عائد کردی ہ ...

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے کہا ہے کہ یہ بل جموں و کشمیر کے سماجی، معاشی اور تعلیمی اعتبار سے پسماندہ طبقوں کے لیے فائدے مند ثابت ہوں گے

@AmitShah لوک سبھا نے جموں کشمیر ریزرویشن ترمیمی بل 2023 اور جموں ...

لوک سبھا نے جموں و کشمیر ریزرویشن اور تنظیم نو ترمیمی بل منظور کر لیے ہیں

لوک سبھا نے جموں کشمیر ریزرویشن ترمیمی بل 2023 اور جموں کشمیر ت ...

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart