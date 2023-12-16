इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 01:17:48      انڈین آواز

Health Minister inaugurates three CGHS Wellness Centres in Delhi

Government has adopted a multi-tier approach and revised the package rates of CGHS packages in empaneled private hospitals to enable beneficiaries to access quality healthcare services

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated three CGHS Wellness Centres in Delhi’s Alaknanda, Rohini Sector -16 and Vasant Vihar. The Health Minister also inaugurated a Robotic Unit at the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases in Delhi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya said that the three wellness centres are an addition to the 341 CGHS Wellness Centres already serving 44 lakh beneficiaries. He further added, the wellness centres and the robotic unit will significantly add to the coverage and betterment in healthcare facilities. He said that the number of cities covered under CGHS has increased from 40 in 2014 to 80 till date due to the reforms undertaken by the government. The minister informed that the centres will soon reach to 100 cities in India. Dr. Mandaviya said that it is the goal of the government to ensure that CGHS beneficiaries are able to avail the healthcare services closest to their residence, widening its reach to the innermost corners of the nation. 

Talking about the significance of the Robotic unit, the Minister said that robotic surgery will be instrumental in ensuring optimum health facilities for patients suffering from tuberculosis. He said that the government has adopted a multi-tier approach and revised the package rates of CGHS packages in empaneled private hospitals to enable beneficiaries to access quality healthcare services. Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that over 1.6 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are established in India that are providing holistic treatments to the public.

