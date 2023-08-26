Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier; India defeat Malaysia 7-2

Harpal Singh Bedi

India started their campaign at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier with a 7-2 win against Malaysia on Friday in Oman.

Navjot Kaur (3’, 28’), Akshata Dhekale (4’), Mariana Kujur (17’), Monika Dipi Toppo (12’, 20’), and Mahima Choudhary (28’) were on target for the winners. For Malaysia, Wan Wan (7’) and Aziz Zafirah (11’) scored a goal each ..

India made an attacking start to their first match with fast-paced set-play, scoring in the third minute through Captain Navjot Kaur (3′). India’s lead was doubled a minute later when Akshata Dhekale (4′) scored a field goal. Wan Wan’s (7′) strike gave Malaysia a goal back.

Malaysia equalised four minutes before halftime thanks to Aziz Zafirah’s (11′) flawless conversion of the Challenge Goal. However, India quickly counterattacked and took the lead through Monika Dipi Toppo (12′). At the end of the first half, India was leading Malaysia by 3-2.

Akshata Abaso Dhekale wins the Player of the Match for her stellar performance in the game.

A quick start to the second half saw India score their fourth goal in the 17th minute through Mariana Kujur, who made a run from the right flank, beating Malaysian defenders to find the back of the net. Monika Dipi Toppo (20’) was on the scoresheet once again as found the back of the net and extended India’s lead to 5-2.

In the 28th minute, Mahima Choudhary made it 6-2 for India. With two minutes remaining, Captain Navjot Kaur found the back of the net for the second time.