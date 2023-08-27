President Murmu congratulates Indian women’s team on winning gold medal by beating Australia in blind cricket tournament

AMN /NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated the Indian women’s team on winning the gold medal by beating Australia in a blind cricket tournament. In a message, the President said, the nation is proud of them for their historic and inspiring performance in the first-ever edition of blind cricket in the IBSA World Games.

Visually Impaired Indian women’s team wins IBSA World Cup

Indian women’s visually impaired team won the T-20 final of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games at Birmingham on Saturday. The Indian team defeated Australia by nine wickets in the rain-interrupted match.

Australia had set a target of 115 runs, but due to rain, the match was reduced to 9 overs and the target was revised to 42 runs. India achieved the target in just 3.3 overs, losing one wicket.

Meanwhile, Indian men’s visually impaired team will take on Pakistan in the finals of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 this evening.