With 7 new Coronavirus positive cases, Gujarat’s total rises to 95

AMN

In Gujarat, seven news cases for COVID-19 were reported today taking the total cases up to 95. State Health Department said that the death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to eight in the state with the death of a 78-year old patient reported in Vadodara today.

AIR correspondent reports that all the new cases were reported from Ahmedabad which also included a 7-year old girl. Total cases for Corona virus in Ahmedabad has reached to 38 today.

Principal Secretary Jayanti Ravi told media that the six new cases reported today are of local transmission while one patient had a travel history to Delhi.