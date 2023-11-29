Winter session of Maharashtra Legislature to be held from 7th December to 20th December in Nagpur

The Winter session ofThe Winter session of Maharashtra Legislature will be held between 7th December to 20th December in Nagpur. This decision has been taken in the business advisory council meeting of Maharashtra legislature.



The Meeting was held under the presidentship of Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar and MLC Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe. Next Advisory Council meeting will be held on 19th of December in Nagpur.