Amid fears about his arrest, AAP to launch ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign

During the 20-day signature campaign starting from December 1, AAP leaders would consult the people of Delhi on whether the Delhi CM should resign from his position in case he is arrested by the Central government.

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid reports and speculations of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the wake of recent summons to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the AAP on Thursday announced the launch of a signature campaign “Main Bhi Kejriwal” across the national capital.

Kejriwal was summoned by the ED in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

The campaign will begin on December 1 and will be carried on till December 20 with AAP ministers, MLAs, councillors, and other office bearers reaching out to the people across 2,600 polling booths across Delhi in a door-to-door campaign seeking their opinion on what Kejriwal should do if he gets arrested in any alleged corruption matter.

During the campaign, AAP Minister Gopal Rai said, AAP leaders would ask the people of Delhi whether the Delhi CM should resign from his position in case he is arrested by the central government.

Addressing a press conference here, he said a special pamphlet prepared by the party containing information about the veracity of the liquor scam, whether Kejriwal should resign on being arrested, or run the government from jail would be handed to the people.

He said discussions would be held with the people on the contents of the pamphlet the work done by the AAP government and people’s opinions on the same.  In the second phase of the campaign, public interactions will be organised across the 250 wards in the city from December 21 to 24.

The AAP leader alleged that the Central government was trying to create hurdles in the AAP government’s work in a bid to finish the party.

Another AAP leader, Raghav Chadha, who was also present at the press conference, said the party never takes any decision without consulting the public, and through this campaign would again take public opinion on the way forward. He pointed out that their party chief was a big challenge to the BJP and claimed that the saffron party was trying to implicate AAP leaders in false cases to weaken the party.

