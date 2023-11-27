Madhya Pradesh: Preparations for counting votes almost complete

In Madhya Pradesh, preparations for counting of votes are almost complete. In all the district headquarters, the administration has taken full care of the security of EVMs and strong rooms as well as transparency of the entire process. Counting of votes will start at 8 am on 3rd December. Meanwhile, senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer’s office are inspecting various counting centres in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan expressed satisfaction over the preparations after inspecting the counting centres of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Indore, Sehore and Dewas.

All information regarding the security arrangements of the strong room has also been given to the candidates and officials of political parties. Preparations have also been made to monitor the entire counting complex through CCTV cameras. Arrangements for live telecast on LED near the main entrance of the counting complex have also been made.