More than 1.50 lakh citizens participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Gujarat

In Gujarat, more than 1.50 lakh citizens participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in 489 Gram Panchayats of 20 districts so far. Akashvani’s correspondent reports, as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, over 24,000 new Ayushyaman cards were issued out of which more than 17,000 cards were distributed on the spot. Nearly 1.48 lakh citizens took various resolutions in the State.

During this yatra, more than 56 thousand citizens underwent health check-up in health camps organised in various villages. Apart from this, nearly three thousand beneficiaries have been registered under ‘Meri Kahani Meri Jubani’. Drone demonstrations were also conducted in villages under the special ‘Soil Health Card’ campaign.