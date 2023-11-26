Haryana: Principal molested girls, attempted rape at Jind school, alleges Former sarpanch

WEB DESK

Currently in jail in a case of sexual harassment of several girl students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Jind district, the accused principal had allegedly indulged in obscene acts and molestation of girls during a trip, when he was posted in another government school in 2013. He had also tried to rape a temporary woman employee of the school, reports Tribune

The Education Department had conducted an inquiry into the matter, too, and he was transferred from the school, claimed Raj Kumar, a former sarpanch of the village, where the principal was posted from 2008 to 2013.

During his posting at Government High School, the principal had acquired a notorious reputation and faced serious allegations of molestation of girls during a trip to a tourist destination and attempted rape of a temporary employee, who was a resident of the same village. “The staff complained to the Education Department, and subsequently, the department and district officials from Jind had investigated the matter. The villagers took a strong stand against him, but some politically influential persons saved him from police action. Undeterred, the villagers pursued the matter, and finally, he was transferred out,” Kumar stated.

“He got transferred to two other villages before he got posted to Government Girls Senior Secondary School about six years ago,” he added.

Sources said the principal used to flaunt his political connections to the school staff. However, some victims wrote a letter to the National Commission for Women, changing their names, after which the Haryana State Commission for Women and the Education Department started an investigation. In a last-ditch attempt, the principal tried to prevail upon the girls to maintain silence after the investigation started.