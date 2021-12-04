‘Will form next govt in Punjab with BJP’ , says Amarinder after meeting CM Khattar

WEB DESK

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh who recently met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that his Punjab Lok Congress will form the government state in 2022 in alliance with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction.

“God willing, we and with our seat adjustment with the BJP and with Mr (Sukhdev Singh) Dhindsa’s party (SAD Sanyukt), we will form the government,” he said, replying to media queries.

Asked if there was a possibility of political leaders and outfits joining his party ahead of the Assembly elections, he said, “Everything is going fine. People are very upbeat. Our membership drive is going well”.

His meeting with Khattar came on a day when a bill to repeal the three contentious agri laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by Parliament.

Amarinder, however, said there was no political development. “I had a very nice cup of coffee with the chief minister. It is not that whenever you meet anybody, it is a political meeting. It was just a courtesy call”.

Asked if he will meet BJP leaders for a seat sharing arrangement for the Punjab elections, the former Congress leader said he will go to Delhi and certainly call on Union minister.

To a question on the registration of his party, he said they should be getting information regarding it any time. “We are also expecting the party symbol in a couple of days. The process was started 10 days ago”.

On the farm laws, he said, “Everything is now over. The three bills (laws) have been repealed by Parliament. Farmers had raised six or seven other issues, which Government of India has agreed to. There is no other issue left”.

On the issue of criminal cases registered against farmers in Haryana, he said the Centre will take a look at such cases. “If Centre asks states to look into the FIRs registered against farmers, I am sure both Haryana and Punjab and other states will look into it and withdraw such cases”.