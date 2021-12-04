Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated
Prez, MPs pay tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his Birth Anniversary
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘very giant struggle’ next year to boost different sectors: State media
18 of 16000 fliers from at-risk nations test positive: Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2021 07:31:09      انڈین آواز

‘Will form next govt in Punjab with BJP’ , says Amarinder after meeting CM Khattar

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh who recently met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that his Punjab Lok Congress will form the government state in 2022 in alliance with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction.

“God willing, we and with our seat adjustment with the BJP and with Mr (Sukhdev Singh) Dhindsa’s party (SAD Sanyukt), we will form the government,” he said, replying to media queries.

Asked if there was a possibility of political leaders and outfits joining his party ahead of the Assembly elections, he said, “Everything is going fine. People are very upbeat. Our membership drive is going well”.

His meeting with Khattar came on a day when a bill to repeal the three contentious agri laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by Parliament.

Amarinder, however, said there was no political development. “I had a very nice cup of coffee with the chief minister. It is not that whenever you meet anybody, it is a political meeting. It was just a courtesy call”.

Asked if he will meet BJP leaders for a seat sharing arrangement for the Punjab elections, the former Congress leader said he will go to Delhi and certainly call on Union minister.

To a question on the registration of his party, he said they should be getting information regarding it any time. “We are also expecting the party symbol in a couple of days. The process was started 10 days ago”.

On the farm laws, he said, “Everything is now over. The three bills (laws) have been repealed by Parliament. Farmers had raised six or seven other issues, which Government of India has agreed to. There is no other issue left”.

On the issue of criminal cases registered against farmers in Haryana, he said the Centre will take a look at such cases. “If Centre asks states to look into the FIRs registered against farmers, I am sure both Haryana and Punjab and other states will look into it and withdraw such cases”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Junior Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay India 4-2 to set up title clash with Argentina

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubneshwar Displaying awesome firepower six-time champion Germany overwhelmed hosts In ...

Abhijit Singh Chadha takes one-shot lead over Kartik Sharma, emerges third-round leader at Pune Open Golf

Harpal Singh Bedi Pune, 3 December: Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha carded bogey-free six-under 64 to t ...

We will try to play attacking hockey against Germany; India Chief Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi  Bhubaneswar, 2 November:  Chief Coach Graham Reid on Thursday asserted that India wil ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz