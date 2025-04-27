Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Will continue offering our full support to Indian govt: FBI Director after Pahalgam attack

Apr 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel expressed his condolences to the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated the full support of the United States for the Indian government. In a social media post, Mr Patel emphasised that the Pahalgam attack serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing global threat posed by terrorism.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and offered his condolences for the loss of lives in the terror attack. Trump condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

