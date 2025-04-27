Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia confirms for 1st time North Korean troop dispatch to Ukraine war

Apr 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has confirmed for the first time that North Korean troops have been deployed and are fighting alongside Moscow in the war against Ukraine. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, acknowledged the role of North Korean fighters in the Kursk border region, in line with the Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry, also made a similar statement. However, North Korea has not confirmed the dispatch of its forces.

Both South Korea and the US believe that North Korea has sent approximately 11 thousand troops to the frontlines in Ukraine since October of last year, in support of Moscow’s aggression.

The partnership treaty between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was signed during their summit in June of the previous year, in which both leaders committed to providing military support “without delay” in the event that either of them comes under attack.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: BNP expresses concern over corruption allegations against Yunus govt advisers

Apr 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Resolute Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Apr 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Will continue offering our full support to Indian govt: FBI Director after Pahalgam attack

Apr 27, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: BNP expresses concern over corruption allegations against Yunus govt advisers

27 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NTA launches platform to report suspicious claims on NEET UG 2025

27 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Resolute Counter-Terrorism Efforts

27 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses Non-Violence as India’s Core Value

27 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!