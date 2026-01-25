WHO chief says reasons United States gave for withdrawing ‘untrue’

Last Updated on January 25, 2026 3:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The World Health Organization (WHO) Chief said that the reasons given by the United States for its decision to withdraw from the WHO are ‘untrue’. WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the remarks on social media platform X yesterday. He warned that the move will make the United States and the world less safe.

WHO Director-General said they hoped the US would return to active participation in the WHO in the future. He also shared the WHO statement on the notification of withdrawal of the United States.

The statement highlighted America’s contributions to many of the WHO’s greatest achievements, including the eradication of smallpox and progress against other public health threats, such as polio, HIV, Ebola, influenza, tuberculosis, malaria, neglected tropical diseases, antimicrobial resistance, food safety, and more.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order to withdraw the country from the WHO. The United Nations received the formal notice two days later. Under the organization’s charter, the withdrawal takes effect one year after notice is given.