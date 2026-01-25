The Indian Awaaz

BGB detains 21 Bangladeshi nationals as they try to cross into India

Jan 25, 2026

Last Updated on January 25, 2026 3:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 21 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, while they were attempting to illegally cross into India through the Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah on Friday afternoon.

According to a BGB press release, patrol teams from the Baghadanga, Kumillapara and Khoshalpur border outposts carried out coordinated operations in the border areas from morning to afternoon. The teams intercepted the group during their attempted border crossing.

BGB said the detained individuals were later handed over to Maheshpur police station for further legal proceedings

