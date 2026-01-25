The Indian Awaaz

US: Man shot dead by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis

Jan 25, 2026

WEB DESK

In US, immigration agents shot and killed a US citizen Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis yesterday, sparking protests and condemnations from local leaders in the second such incident this month.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration and was upset by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in his city.

He had participated in protests following the killing of Renee Good by a US Immigration and Customs Law Enforcement officer earlier this month.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other state officials are already at odds with President Donald Trump’s administration over the shooting of another US citizen by federal immigration agents.

Trump officials have said an immigration agent was acting in self-defense when he shot 37-year-old Renee Good on January 7 and have refused to allow local officials to participate in their investigation of the incident.

