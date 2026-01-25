United States: Airlines cancel more than third of scheduled flights as winter storm intensifies

Last Updated on January 25, 2026 3:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Thousands of flights have been cancelled as the winter storm intensified in the United States over the weekend. Officials warned that Sunday could rank among the worst days for weather-related flight disruptions in US aviation history. American Airlines canceled more than a third of its scheduled flights according to airline and airport data.

US President Donald Trump has issued emergency declarations for several states as authorities continue to prepare for frigid cold which will sweep across the eastern two-thirds of the country. President Trump has also approved federal emergency declarations for multiple states, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with emergency work such as debris removal and protective measures.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has urged residents to heed local guidance and avoid unnecessary travel. Increasing ice accumulation is causing power outages across the South, with thunder and lightning possible in areas of heavy freezing rain and sleet. More than half of Americans will experience subzero wind chills, locking snow and ice in place and leaving those without power shivering for days.

Power outages mounted as ice and heavy snow weighed down lines and damaged infrastructure. More than 1,32,000 homes across the country were without electricity by Saturday.