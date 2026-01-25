The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

United States: Airlines cancel more than third of scheduled flights as winter storm intensifies

Jan 25, 2026

Last Updated on January 25, 2026 3:40 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Thousands of flights have been cancelled as the winter storm intensified in the United States over the weekend. Officials warned that Sunday could rank among the worst days for weather-related flight disruptions in US aviation history. American Airlines canceled more than a third of its scheduled flights according to airline and airport data.

US President Donald Trump has issued emergency declarations for several states as authorities continue to prepare for frigid cold which will sweep across the eastern two-thirds of the country. President Trump has also approved federal emergency declarations for multiple states, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with emergency work such as debris removal and protective measures.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has urged residents to heed local guidance and avoid unnecessary travel. Increasing ice accumulation is causing power outages across the South, with thunder and lightning possible in areas of heavy freezing rain and sleet. More than half of Americans will experience subzero wind chills, locking snow and ice in place and leaving those without power shivering for days.

Power outages mounted as ice and heavy snow weighed down lines and damaged infrastructure. More than 1,32,000 homes across the country were without electricity by Saturday.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Hindu youth burned to death in Narsingdi

Jan 25, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

WHO chief says reasons United States gave for withdrawing ‘untrue’

Jan 25, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BGB detains 21 Bangladeshi nationals as they try to cross into India

Jan 25, 2026

You missed

AMN DEFENCE

Indian Navy Visit to Indonesia Strengthens Friendship and Maritime Cooperation

25 January 2026 3:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE OTHER TOP STORIES

SEE HERE LIST OF IAF HONORARY RANKS AWARDED ON THE OCCASION OF REPUBLIC DAY 2026

25 January 2026 3:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Hindu youth burned to death in Narsingdi

25 January 2026 3:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

United States: Airlines cancel more than third of scheduled flights as winter storm intensifies

25 January 2026 3:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments