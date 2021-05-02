WHO approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organisation has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine from the U.S. manufacturer joins vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson in receiving the WHO’s emergency use listing. In a statement, WHO’s CEO Stephane Bancel said, similar approvals for China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are expected in the coming days and weeks.

The greenlight for Moderna’s vaccine, announced on late yesterday, took many months because of delays that WHO faced in getting data from the manufacturer.