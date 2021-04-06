West Bengal registers 78% voting, Assam 79% in 3rd phase

AMN / WEB DESK

Around 78 per cent voter turnout has been recorded in West Bengal while Assam recorded 79 per cent in the third phase of Assembly elections for which voting took place today.

In West Bengal, barring a few stray incidents, polling for the third phase was by and large peaceful in 31 assembly constituencies across three districts, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas. Todays elections witnessed quite a few incidents throughout the day.

In Uluberia Uttar constituency, a sector officer, two assistant sector officers and a sector police officer have been suspended by the ECI. Three home guards were also removed from duty. The sector officer allegedly took 3 EVMs and 4 VVPATs to a Trinamool Congress leader’s house. Three candidates of the ruling party were allegedly heckled at Khanakul, Arambagh and Uluberia and a total of 11 persons were arrested in the incidents. A person was detained at Bishnupur for intimidating a voter. A BJP candidate at Uluberia Uttar was also allegedly heckled this afternoon.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made especially in South 24 Parganas, considered to be the stronghold of the ruling party. In Canning, the TMC candidate sat on dharna on the road alleging violence by the ISF supporters. Section 144 had been imposed in all 16 constituencies and no major untoward incident has been reported from the district.

In Assam, the third and final phase of poll has come to an end. The final phase has covered 40 seats. Nearly 79 per cent of polling has been reported till the last report came in. No untoward incident has been reported. A few EVMs had to be replaced due to technical glitches. COVID protocols were followed in the polling booths.