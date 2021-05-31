Bangladesh extends land border closure with India till June 14
West Bengal CS retires amidst row with Centre, Mamata appoints him as special advisor

WEB DESK / AGENCIES

Soon after chief minister Mamata Banerjee shot a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi refusing to release state chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, the latter retired and was appointed as the chief adviser to the chief minister, thus apparently giving a new twist to the ongoing Centre-state tussle over the issue.

Mr Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire on 31 May after completion of 60 years of age. However, he was granted a three-month extension following a nod from the Centre to work on COVID management.

The Government of West Bengal has appointed Alapan Bandyopadhyay as the chief advisor to the Chief Minister of the state. CM Mamata Banerjee has announced this evening that his tenure will be for three years with effect from 1st of June 2021. Mr Badhyopadhyay has retired as the Chief Secretary of West Bengal today. Home Secretary HK Dwivedi will be the new CS of the state. Mr Bandhyopadhyay was present at the state secretariat today and attended the post cyclone and covid situation review meeting called by the CM.

Mr Bandopadhyay will advise the chief minister on policy matters or areas assigned to him from time to time and will be entitled to Rs 2.5 lakh per month along with other allowances, said Miss Banerjee.

“They have given no reason. I am shocked. They have also not replied to my letter. If a bureaucrat is insulted after he has dedicated his life to his work, what message is the government and PM sending out? Are they bonded labourers? There are many Bengali cadre officers at the Centre. Can I recall them without consultation, Mr Prime Minister? Mr Busy Prime Minister? Mr Mann-ki-baat Prime Minister?” she further questioned.

Earlier, three months extension has been sanctioned to Mr Bandhyopadhyay by the centre as the CS of West Bengal but on 28th May, he has been asked to report at DoPT on 31st May, the normal date of his superannuation.

